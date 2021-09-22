WESTERLY — Westerly High snapped a four-game losing streak with a 9-1 Division III girls soccer victory over winless Tolman on Wednesday.
Eva Intrieri, a freshman, scored four goals for the Bulldogs, while Sam Sacco had two. Gia Keegan and Kassidy Sisco each added a goal and an assist, and Nora Zerbarini and Madde Faubert had one assist apiece.
Westerly (3-4, 3-2 Division III) dominated the contest, outshooting Toman (0-5, 0-4) by a 28-1 margin.
Westerly next plays at Providence Country Day on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
