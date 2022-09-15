WESTERLY — Eva Intrieri scored three goals and Samantha Sacco added a pair as Westerly High shut out Shea, 9-0, in a Division III girls soccer game Thursday night at Augeri Field.
Kate Rafferty and Vittoria Illiano added a goal and an assist each, Nora Zerbarini finished with a goal and two assists, Calla Bruno scored once and Gia Keegan had two assists.
Shea dropped to 0-1, 0-1-1 Division III. Westerly (2-1, 2-0) next travels to Stonington for the consolation game of the Piver Cup tournament on Saturday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.