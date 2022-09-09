WESTERLY — Westerly High scored three second-half goals en route to a 4-0 victory over Exeter-West Greenwich in a Division II girls soccer game Friday.
It was the season-opening game for both teams.
Kassidy Sisco led the Bulldogs with two goals and one assist. Eva Intrieri and Samantha Sacco each added goals, Gia Keegan had two assists and Nora Zerbarini had one assist.
"The defense just played amazing," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "They kept the pressure on and kept the ball on the EWG side. The midfield got better as the game went along as did our attack. We had some first-game jitters, but in the second half we settled down."
The Bulldogs finished with advantages in shots, 19-2, and corner kicks, 5-0. Goalie Kaylee Lamb made two saves.
They next play Fitch at Stonington in the first round of the Piver Cup tournament on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
