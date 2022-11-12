CRANSTON — Westerly High's girls soccer team dominated its Division III opponents this season.
After losing to Narragansett by one goal on Sept. 27, the Bulldogs rolled off 10 straight wins. Before Saturday's Division III championship game against Toll Gate, the Bulldogs had outscored their league opponents, 70-4, including a 5-2 win against the Titans.
Westerly had 12 shutouts.
But the playoffs can be a different creature. Westerly (14-4) learned that lesson the hard way, falling to the Titans, 1-0, at Cranston Stadium on Saturday night.
"When you get to the playoff, it's a whole 'nother season. Anybody could win it. You could have the eighth-place team come in here and win it," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "Toll Gate has a pretty good defense. They just stepped to the ball and they challenged us. But we definitely had our opportunities."
Westerly, the top seed from Division III-B, had possession in its offensive third for long stretches of the game, but could not seem to break through with the goal it needed.
"I think Toll Gate played really good defense today," said senior Samantha Sacco, who led the Bulldogs with 21 goals this season. "I think we played well, it just wasn't our game. I keep feeling I was going to get a goal or someone was going to get a goal, but we just didn't."
Senior midfielder Gia Keegan said the Bulldogs struggled to find that elusive goal.
"Sometimes we were shooting from bad angles or we were passing when we should have been shooting," Keegan said. "It was definitely frustrating. But I just kept giving it my all, and the other girls did, too."
Toll Gate freshman Shinyu Vega scored the game's only goal with 5:32 left in the contest.
The goal-scoring sequence started when a Toll Gate midfielder played the ball to Vega near the right sideline. She played it back to another midfielder, who immediately returned it down the line.
Vega ran onto the ball and one-timed it from about 20 yards out. The ball sailed perfectly into the top left corner of the far post. It may have hit the post as it went into the netting. It could not have been more perfectly placed.
Vega had scored the winning goal in Toll Gate's 4-3 victory over Classical in the semifinals that propelled them into the title game.
Westerly looked like it might break through with the game's first goal with about eight minutes remaining. A corner kick off the foot of top-notch freshman Danica Jarrett hit the far post in the air and was just inches from sneaking in the net.
Less that two minutes later, Jarrett hit the side of the goal supports just inches from the post.
In the first two minutes of the second half, Sacco collided with Toll Gate keeper Alanna Pereira, nearly beating her to a ball.
Six minutes into the first half, Jarrett put a hard drive on goal from the right side from about 16 yards out. Pereira did well to deflect it away, and in the ensuing flurry, Keegan got off a shot that hit the crossbar.
Toll Gate's opportunities were much less frequent. But Westerly goalie Kaylee Lamb saved a hard shot by Kara Yelman and stopped Kaitlyn Pale as she tried to body in the rebound 14 minutes into the second half.
Westerly backs Kate Rafferty, Sydney Haik, Rose Bowen and Summer Bruno did a good job of clearing balls and keeping the Titans at bay for the most part.
Westerly's Rafferty, Sacco and Calla Bruno were named to the all-tournament team.
Toll Gate, the top seed from Division III-A, finished the season 12-3-3. The game started about 10 minutes late after the Toll Gate bus was sideswiped by a car on Interstate 95 on its way to the game. No injuries were reported.
For the Bulldogs, it was a disappointing conclusion to a successful season.
"We played very well, even through our summer league," Sacco said. "I had high hopes that it was going to be a good season and we were going to make it here today. It just wasn't the outcome we expected.
"It was great team experience. Our team chemistry was really good. I am going to miss it a lot."
Keegan said the Bulldogs improved from last season.
"I think we really progressed as a team," she said. "I like that we connected. I just love the sport of soccer and everyone in Westerly, we are really close, like a family on a team."
Westerly is still seeking its first girls soccer championship. Westerly lost in a shootout in the very first Division I championship in 1983, according to the website rihssports.com. They also lost in the D-I title game in 1989 in overtime.
"You can't say enough about these girls. They had a helluva of a run," Hudson said. "We just need to keep the momentum and keep everybody positive. This can't be a once every 20- or 30-year thing. We have to make it a culture. This is why you want to play girls soccer at Westerly High because you have a chance to play in this game."
