MIDDLETOWN — Middletown scored the game's only goal in the first half and downed Westerly High, 1-0, in a Division II-South girls soccer game on Monday.
Westerly had some scoring chances, but the Islanders were defensive-minded often playing with six defenders, Weserly coach Jay Hudson said.
Middletown (1-2-1, 1-1-1 Division II-South) outshot the Bulldogs, 5-4. Westerly's Mackenzie Fusaro made four saves.
Westerly (1-3, 0-3) next travels to South Kingstown on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Rebels are the defending Division I champions.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.