WESTERLY — Burrillville scored off a corner kick with 18 minutes left in regulation and held on to defeat Westerly High, 1-0, in a Division III girls soccer game Wednesday.
The first-place Broncos, 16-2 overall, remained undefeated in D-III at 16-0.
"They did not expect to compete against someone," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "That's the closest game they've had all year in 16 [league] games."
The Bulldogs (10-7, 10-5) and the Broncos each finished with five shots and two corner kicks.
In their first meeting this season on Sept. 21, Burrillville blanked Westerly, 5-0.
"I can't be any prouder of the way the girls fought tonight," Hudson said. "They played together and they stayed together."
Westerly next hosts Narragansett on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
