WESTERLY — With four games remaining in the Division III regular season, the Westerly High girls soccer team is hoping to carry some momentum into the postseason.
The Bulldogs appear to be doing just that.
Tuesday at Augeri Field, they dispatched an undermanned Central squad, 7-0, for their seventh win in nine games. Westerly's only losses during that stretch were to Division III unbeaten Burrillville, 5-0, and second-place St. Raphael, 3-2.
Westerly will close the season with four games in seven days starting Thursday, and that will determine its spot in the D-III bracket. The Bulldogs face Narragansett twice, Exeter-West Greenwich and Burrillville. Narragansett tied St. Raphael, and EWG beat the Bulldogs earlier in the season, 2-1.
All four games are likely to pose challenges.
"I think they are all going to be tough games," said Nina Cillino, a center back for the Bulldogs. "But I do think when we play tougher games we tend to play together and play better. I think we can pull it together and get some wins."
Twelve teams qualify for the Division III postseason. But the Bulldogs are hoping for a second- or third-place finish to avoid Burrillville in the playoffs for as long as possible. The Broncos (12-0) have dominated the league, outscoring their Division III opponents 69-7.
"Burrillville is a beast," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "That's the mountain to climb. That's going to be the tough one. If we can finish second or third, these girls have what it takes to reach the championship game.
"When we lost to Exeter-West Greenwich it was our worst game of the season. We could have easily been ahead 5-0. I'm looking for a better showing against them."
Jillian Octeau, who leads the team with 14 goals, said the Bulldogs have made progress since the early season.
"I think we've come a long way. I know some of the girls had never played soccer before. We are really close," Octeau said.
She agreed with her coach about the challenge Burrillville presents to the rest of the league. The Broncos played in Division I in 2018 and 2019, when they were a combined 1-27-1. They dropped to Division II in 2020 and finished 1-5 before moving to D-III this season.
"Burrillville is just really strong," Octeau said. "They are well prepared and they coordinate their plays really well."
In Tuesday's win, Julia Baruti scored a pair of goals, and Octeau had two assists. Gia Keegan, Kassidy Sisco, Kate Rafferty, Nora Zerbarini and Maddie Faubert also scored for the Bulldogs. Cillino and Sam Sacco also had assists.
Westerly controlled the game from the beginning. Central did not have a shot and had almost no possession beyond midfield.
Westerly is playing in Division III after going a combined 5-12-4 in its final two seasons in Division II.
"I don't mind it," Cillino said of the move. "It's good that we have some challenging games, but I think it's also good that we get a boost of confidence by winning some games. We are trying to go all the way. I think we can do it if we keeping winning and working together."
Octeau doesn't mind the move, either.
"D-II was a little more challenging. D-III is nice because we can work on a lot more things," she said.
Westerly next travels to Narragansett on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
