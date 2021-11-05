WESTERLY — Westerly High scored three unanswered goals in the first half but had to hold on for a 3-2 victory over Providence Country Day in the quarterfinals of the District III girls soccer tournament on Thursday.
Sam Sacco, Summer Bruno and Jillian Octeau (assisted by Nora Zerbarini) gave the third-seeded Bulldogs a robust 3-0 lead at intermission.
But in the second half, with about 25 minutes left, Westerly was called for a handball in the goal box. No. 6 PCD converted the ensuing penalty kick, and when the Knights scored again eight minutes later, it was a one-goal game.
Westerly coach Jay Hudson said it made for some anxious moments down the stretch.
"It was a tale of two halves," he said. "We came out strong and dominated in the first half. In the second half, they stepped up. They wanted to play next week. That penalty kick sparked them. Their heads were down until that penalty kick."
Hudson said it was a "back-and-forth" game over the final seven minutes.
"They had some nice opportunities and some runs, but our defense is probably one of the top two defenses in Division III," he said. "And we had some opportunities in the second half," including a goal that was called back.
"It was a gritty second half."
Westerly (11-7-1) finished with a 17-5 shots advantage over the Knights (9-6-2). Both teams had two corner kicks.
Westerly next plays at No. 2 St. Raphael Academy (15-1-2) in the semifinal round on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.