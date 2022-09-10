STONINGTON — Fitch scored two goals in the second half and beat Westerly High, 3-1, in the opening round of the Piver Cup girls soccer tournament on Saturday.
Kate Rafferty scored Westerly's lone goal, converting a direct kick in the first half.
Fitch improved to 3-1.
Westerly (1-1) next travels to Tiverton on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.