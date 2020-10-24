WEST GREENWICH — Exeter-West Greenwich scored the game's only goal in the first half and downed Westerly High, 1-0, in a Division II-South girls soccer game on Saturday.
Westerly played the game without several injured starters.
Both teams finished with 10 shots, and Westerly had three corner kicks. EWG (1-2, 1-2 Division II-South) had zero corner kicks.
Westerly (1-5, 0-4) next travels to Portsmouth on Monday for a nonleague game. The start time is 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
