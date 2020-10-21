SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Defending state champion South Kingstown shut out Westerly High, 3-0, in a nonleague girls soccer game Wednesday night.
South (2-2) led 2-0 at the half.
Westerly coach Jay Hudson said it was a "gritty performance against a good South Kingstown team.'
Westerly's Mackenzie Fusaro made seven saves. Westerly (1-4) next travels to Exeter-West Greenwich on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
