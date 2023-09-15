PAWTUCKET - Calla Bruno recorded her second consecutive hat trick as the Bulldogs rolled to a 10-0 Division III victory
Summer Bruno added two goals for Westerly (2-1, 2-0 Division III). Danica Jarrett had a goal and assist while Sienna Fizzano, Abbey Gervasini, Brynn Maynard and Eva Intrieri also scored goals.
Nora Zerbarini, Rose Bowen and Emily Costa all added assists.
Westerly will meet Chariho on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for the Piver Cup Championship at Stonington High School.
- Rich Zalusky
