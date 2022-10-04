WESTERLY — Summer Bruno scored a goal and had an assist as Westerly High shut out winless St. Raphael Academy, 4-0, in a Division III girls soccer match on Tuesday at Augeri Field.
Samantha Sacco, Vittoria Illiano and Danica Jarrett also scored for the Bulldogs. Kate Rafferty contributed an assist.
Westerly finished with eight shots and six corner kicks. The Saints had zero in both categories.
"We really dominated. It was a very, very good win. They are fast and handle the ball well," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "Hats off to Sam Sacco and Gia Keegan for really stepping up and leading the team. It was a great team win."
St. Raphael is 0-3-1, 0-3-1 Division III. Westerly (5-3, 5-1) next hosts Toll Gate on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
