PROVIDENCE — Westerly High scored two goals in each half in a dominating 4-0 Division III girls soccer victory over Hope on Wednesday.
Jillian Octeau had a goal and an assist to lead the Bulldogs, who had 9-0 shots advantage and six corner kicks to zero for Hope (1-9, 1-9 Division III).
Abby Gervasini, Kassidy Sisco and Kate Rafferty each added goals for Westerly (7-5, 7-3), which has won five of its last six games.
"We worked on a different formation in the second half, a 3-4-3, and that was good. There's going to be a time where we're going to need that firepower up front down the road," said coach Jay Hudson, adding that the Bulldogs came out "a little slow."
Westerly faces a quick turnaround, playing Thursday at Johnston at 3:30 p.m. It's the second straight week the team has played games on back-to-back days.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.