JOHNSTON — Westerly High earned its sixth win in the last seven games with a 5-0 victory against Johnston in a Division III girls soccer contest on Thursday.
Gia Keegan, Sam Sasso, Eva Intrieri, Kate Rafferty and Nora Zerbarini each scored a goal for the Bulldogs. Julia Baruti had two assists.
Westerly has allowed just four goals in its last seven games.
"Our defense, Nina Cillino, Sydney Haik and Maddie Faubert, were fantastic," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "They were able to step into the passing lanes and they have also been distributing the ball to the outside."
Westerly (8-5, 8-3 Division III) outshot the Panthers, 12-1. The Bulldogs had seven corner kicks, and Johnston (3-8, 3-8) did not have any.
Westerly next hosts Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
