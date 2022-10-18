WESTERLY — When Westerly High’s girls soccer team lost to Narragansett on Sept. 27, the team realized it was time to make some changes.
“There was a lot of yelling and not the right communication,” senior midfielder Gia Keegan said. “We needed to be more positive with each other. Once you start yelling at each other, the whole team dynamic comes down and it starts to get messy.”
The results certainly haven't been messy since that Narragansett loss. Westerly has won seven straight Division III games, including Tuesday night’s 5-0 shutout of Tiverton at Augeri Field.
During that stretch, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 35-3 with five shutouts. Westerly also handed Toll Gate its first Division III loss of the season on Oct. 5.
“We've been communicating better, moving the ball better, stepping to the ball better and playing better as a team,” senior back Sydney Haik said. “We talk a lot on defense and [keeper] Kayleee [Lamb] has made some great saves.”
Westerly dominated the first half against Tiverton — a team it beat 9-0 on Oct. 7 — playing most of the game on its half of the field. The Bulldogs finished with 13 shots on goal and eight corner kicks. Tiverton didn't have a shot or corner kick in the first half.
And yet the Bulldogs only led 1-0 at intermission — nine minutes into the game, Samantha Sacco knocked home a rebound after a corner kick nine. It was her team-leading 16th goal of the season.
“We need to come out with more energy, we need to finish better,” Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. “We had seven or eight corner kicks in the first half and we need to do a better job finishing on that. We should have had two to three goals out of that.”
Westerly did finish better after halftime. Midfielder Nora Zerbarini made it 2-0, converting a cross from Eva Intrieri about four minutes into the second half. Intrieri made a long run down the far sideline before crossing the ball.
Less than a minute later, Ocean Lombard converted a ball from Danica Jarrett to make it 3-0.
Keegan scored with about 28 minutes left in the game. She pulled the ball back to avoid a defender and lofted a shot that went over the Tiverton goalie’s head from about 20 yards out to make it 4-0.
Lorelai Sacco scored the final goal in the last two minutes with an assist credited to Zerbarini.
Westerly’s backs didn't face many challenges, but when they did Summer Bruno, who also plays volleyball, was able to win many balls. She also had the ability to possess the ball and put pressure on the opponent’s midfield.
Westerly defender Kate Rafferty and Samantha Sacco left the game with injuries. Hudson was uncertain when they would return.
Westerly improved to 10–3, 10-1 Division III-B with league games remaining against Shea on Wednesday and Oct. 26 at home against the Lincoln School. The Bulldogs are atop the III-B standings.
“We haven’t done anything yet,” Hudson said. “We haven’t secured home field, we haven’t secured first place.”
Westerly will be looking for its first girls soccer championship when the postseason arrives. Despite a superior record and winning streak, challenges lie ahead for the Bulldogs, according to the players and their coach.
“We know anything can happen. We can’t expect to have easy wins. We have to come into the game ready to play,” Haik said. “Playoffs are different than the regular season. You could beat a team 9-0 in the regular season and lose in the playoffs."
Keegan knows the Bulldogs will be challenged in the postseason. In addition to Toll Gate, Narraganset and Lincoln School, Cranston East has skilled players.
“I think the games are going to be a lot harder, but I definitely think we can make it to the finals,” Keegan said.
Hudson said the team also needs to focus during the 25 minutes it has to prepare for games, especially on the road.
“Getting to an away game, we have to realize it’s a business trip and get our butts in gear,” Hudson said. “The team has grown tremendously since the middle of June until today, and I’m very proud of them.”
