WESTERLY — Westerly High scored all its goals in the first half and shut out Shea, 3-0, in a Division III girls soccer game Friday.
Nora Zerbarini, a freshman, Abby Gervasini and Kassidy Sisco each scored once for the Bulldogs. Sam Sacco and Caroline Wade had one assist apiece.
Westerly (5-4, 5-2 Division III) has won three straight.
"Tonight was just exceptional passing, movement off the ball, good defense and good all-around team play," coach Jay Hudson said.
The Bulldogs finished with advantages in shots, 12-1, and corner kicks, 3-1, over the Raiders (4-3, 4-3). Goalkeeper Kaylee Lamb made one save in the shutout.
Westerly next hosts Tiverton on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
