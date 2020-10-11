EAST GREENWICH — East Greenwich scored a goal in each half and shut out Westerly High, 2-0, in the girls soccer season opener for both teams Saturday.
East Greenwich is a Division I team.
"We did a lot of things well," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "The difference in the game is they just stepped to the ball a little quicker than we did. It was a great start to the season. East Greenwich is a very good team."
East Greenwich outshot Westerly, 5-3.
Westerly next travels to Narragansett on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
