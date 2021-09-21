BURRILLVILLE — Burrillville scored three goals in the first half and beat Westerly High, 5-0, in a Division III girls soccer game Tuesday.
Westerly coach Jay Hudson said the Broncos "moved the ball very well." He said the Bulldogs played well in the midfield and defensively.
Burrillville (4-0, 4-0 Division II) outshot the Bulldogs, 11-2. Westerly goalie Kaylee Lamb made six saves.
Westerly (2-4, 2-2) next hosts Tolman on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
