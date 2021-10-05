NORWICH — Maya Terwilliger scored a pair of goals and Stonington High topped NFA, 2-1, in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game on Tuesday.
Carly Constantine assisted on both scores.
Stonington trailed 1-0 when Constantine played a through ball that Terwilliger converted for a goal. Her second goal was a shot over the head of the NFA goalie from close range after a ball from Constantine.
Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said the Bears had good possession throughout the game and received some "quality minutes" from Sophia Anderson.
Stonington (6-3) outshot the Wildcats, 10-8. Kelsea Anderson, who missed the last two games with an injury, returned in goal for the Bears and made seven saves.
NFA dropped to 1-4-3.
Stonington next hosts Bacon Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
