STONINGTON — Carly Constantine scored a pair of goals as Stonington High closed the regular season with a 3-0 victory over Fitch in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game on Thursday.
Constantine leads the Bears with 16 goals this season. Lily Loughlean finished with a goal and two assists. Sofia Regan had an assist.
Fitch completed its season 1-14-1.
Stonington (15-1) will host a semifinal game in the ECC tournament on Tuesday at a time to be determined. The Bears, whose one loss was to Chariho, a nonleague opponent, take a 14-game winning streak into the postseason.
— Keith Kimberlin
