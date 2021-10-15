WATERFORD — Stonington High and Waterford each scored a goal in the first half and played to a 1-1 tie in an ECC Division II girls soccer game that went to double overtime Friday night.
Stonington's Carleigh O'Keefe scored at the 24-minute mark of the first half to tie the score. Maya Terwilliger was credited with an assist. Terwilliger, a freshman, has produced a goal or an assist in four of the last five games.
Stonington goalie Kelsea Anderson finished with five saves.
Waterford, which beat Stonington, 1-0, earlier in the season, is 9-2-1, 5-0-1 Division II. Stonington (7-5-1, 0-5-1) next hosts Plainfield on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.