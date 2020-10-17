GROTON — Stonington High scored two goals in each half and remained unbeaten with a 4-2 girls soccer win over Fitch on Saturday.
Carly Constantine scored a goal and contributed an assist. Maysa Gray, Amelia Caron and Carleigh O'Keefe also scored for Stonington (4-0-1). Ivy Goodman had an assist.
Stonington finished with 15 shots and five corner kicks.
"We played on their brand-new turf field and it was windy. We had some really good opportunities and their goalkeeper is very good and disrupted a lot of our play," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said.
Fitch dropped to 2-4. Stonington next travels to Bacon Academy on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
