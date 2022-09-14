STONINGTON — Carly Constantine scored a pair of goals as the Stonington High girls soccer team surged past Bacon Academy, 4-1, in an ECC Division II game Wednesday night.
Stonington led 1-0 at the half and scored three times in the second half for the victory.
Carleigh O'Keefe contributed a goal and two assists. Iliana Rashleigh finished with a goal and an assist.
"We did a great job possessing the ball and playing through our layers," Stonington coach Jennifer Soloman said. "We had some great combination plays."
Stonington outshot the Bobcats, 15-3. Bacon dropped to (2-1, 0-1 ECC Division II).
Stonington (2-1, 1-0) next hosts Westerly in the consolation game of the Piver Cup tournament on Saturday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
