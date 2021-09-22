EAST LYME — East Lyme scored all its goals in the second half and handed Stonington High its first girls soccer loss of the season, 4-2, Wednesday night in an ECC out-of-division game.
After a scoreless first half, it was a 1-1 game about 10 minutes into the second half when the Bears lost starting goalie Kelsea Anderson to a potential concussion, coach Jen Solomon said, explaining that Anderson made a save on a breakaway but took a foot to the face.
Stonington (3-1) was able to take a 2-1 lead on Leah Costa's second goal, but the Vikings (4-1) responded with three unanswered goals.
"It was a good game, back and forth," Solomon said. "We had some great moments; they had some great moments. It was a really good test for our group.
"The score is misleading. I think it was a closer game than the score means."
Carleigh O'Keefe added an assist for Stonington.
Both teams finished with eight shots. The Bears had a 4-3 edge in corner kicks.
Stonington next hosts Griswold on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
