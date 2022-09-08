WOODSTOCK — Six players scored goals as the Stonington High girls soccer team routed Woodstock Academy, 7-1, in an ECC out-of-division game Thursday, the season opener for both teams.
Iliana Rashleigh led the scoring parade with two goals. Carly Constantine, Finn O'Keefe, Carleigh O'Keefe, Gianna Terranova and Lily Loughlean each had one.
"It was a great team performance," Bears coach Jen Solomon said. "It was really nice to watch one cohesive group."
Constantine and Maya Terwilliger each added two assists, and Sofia Regan and Aidilyn Risley each had one. Goalie Kelsea Anderson made two saves.
Stonington outshot the Centaurs, 11-5. Both teams had three corner kicks.
Stonington next hosts Chariho in a Piver Cup tournament game on Saturday at 8 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
