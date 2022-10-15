STONINGTON — Stonington High's Carly Constantine and Maya Terwilliger each scored a goal as the girls soccer team shut out NFA, 2-0, on Saturday night completing a grueling week with a win.
Finn O'Keefe had the assist on Terwilliger's goal.
Stonington played four games in five days starting on Tuesday. The Bears won the four games by a combined score of 11-1 with three shutouts. Three of the games were on the road. Only one of the games was the result of a cancellation earlier in the season.
"I'm very proud of the girls playing four big games in five days and they just played awesome," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "Everyone stepped into their roles and played as a team. NFA really brought their game tonight."
Stonington (12-1) has won 11 straight and will seek to make it 12 hosting Killingly on Tuesday at 7 p.m. NFA dropped to 5-6.
— Keith Kimberlin
