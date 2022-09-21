KILLINGLY, Conn. — Stonington High scored a goal in each half and beat Killingly, 2-0, in an ECC Division II girls soccer game Wednesday.
Carly Constantine and Gianna Terranova had the goals for the Bears (5-1, 3-0 Division II). Iliana Rashleigh and Finn O'Keefe had assists.
"We played well in the second half," coach Jen Solomon said. "We had some really good combination plays."
Stonington finished with advantages in shots on goal, 12-8, and corner kicks, 2-1. Bears goalie Kelsea Anderson made eight saves.
Killingly fell to 1-3-1, 0-1-1.
The Bears next host Waterford on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.