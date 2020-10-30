EAST LYME — Vanessa Benjamin scored a goal and assisted on another as Stonington High defeated East Lyme, 2-0, in a girls soccer game Friday night.
The game was scoreless in the second half until Benjamin headed in a corner kick from Rachel Sabbadini.
Carleigh O'Keefe scored the second goal and Benjamin had the assist.
"In the first half, they had the better of the play," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "In the second half, we had the better of the play and played with confidence. Both of our goals were good goals."
Stonington (7-1-1) outshot the Vikings (3-4), 12-3. Stonington next hosts East Lyme on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
