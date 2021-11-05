STONINGTON — Stonington High is the No. 28 seed in the Class M girls soccer tournament and will be on the road for its first-round game.
Stonington (6-9-1) will face No. 5 Weston on Monday at 6 p.m. Weston finished 11-1-4 in the South-West Conference.
Seedings are based on regular-season records.
The winner faces No. 12 Windham or No. 21 Seymour on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the second round.
Nonnewaug (15-1-0) is the top seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
