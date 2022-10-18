STONINGTON — Maya Terwilliger scored the game's only goal in the first half as Stonington High topped Killlingly, 1-0, in an ECC Division II girls soccer game on Tuesday.
Terwilliger gathered the ball about 20 yards from the goal and chipped it over the keeper's head.
"We played well. It was our fifth game in seven days and our first real cold game," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "We are still battling some injuries. In the second half, we definitely had a lot of great goal-scoring opportunities. We hit the post four or five times."
The Bears outshot Killingly, 14-3. Killingly dropped to 3-9-1, 0-6 Division II. Stonington, which has won 12 straight, moved to 13-1 overall, 7-0 in the division.
The Bears next travel to Waterford on Friday for a 6 p.m. contest.
— Keith Kimberlin
