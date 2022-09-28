STONINGTON — Stonington High won its sixth straight girls soccer game, this one in resounding fashion as the Bears blanked winless New London, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division matchup Wednesday.
Finn O'Keefe scored the first of her two goals in the second minute and the Bears rolled from there. By halftime, it was 5-0.
Carly Constantine finished with one goal and one assist, O'Keefe added an assist, and Aidilyn Risley, Helena Hoinsky, Vanessa Amkhamavong and Ladleigh Hargus each added a goal.
Stonington held a decided advantage in shots, 10-3, over the Whalers (0-5).
The Bears (7-1) have not lost to an ECC school this season. Their only defeat came against Chariho, 1-0, on Sept. 10 in the Piver Cup tournament.
They next play at Fitch on Saturday at 2 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
