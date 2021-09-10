GROTON — Leah Costa scored early in the second half and the Stonington High girls soccer team went on to beat Fitch, 2-0, on Friday in an ECC out-of-division game, the season opener for both teams.
Costa, a freshman, broke a scoreless tie in the 42nd minute with a goal assisted by Carly Constantine. Constantine would later add a goal on an assist from Sofia Regan.
The Bears outshot the Falcons 22-3 and had seven corner kicks to Fitch's zero.
"We definitely dominated," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "It was nice to have our first game. It's a young group and they looked good. We had a lot of great chances and hit the post a couple times. It was good to watch them play."
Stonington next hosts Westerly in the Piver Cup tournament on Saturday at 3 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
