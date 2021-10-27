COLCHESTER, Conn. — Bacon Academy finished with three shots on goal — all in the first half — and scored on all three to beat Stonington High, 3-2, in an ECC Division II girls soccer game Wednesday.
Carley Constantine scored both Bears goals, both assisted by Carleigh O'Keefe, both in the first half.
Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said weather impacted the game — not so much the wind, but earlier rain that led to a wet, muddy field.
"We played very well. We had the better of the play. They had three shots and they scored three goals," she said, noting the Bears need to be better organized in the back.
Stonington (6-8-1, 0-7-1) finished with advantages in shots, 9-3, and corner kicks, 7-3, over the Bobcats (8-4-3, 3-3-2).
The Bears next host East Lyme on Friday at 7 p.m. in their regular-season finale.
— Ken Sorensen
