PLAINFIELD — Plainfield jumped to a two-goal lead and went on to defeat Stonington High, 3-1, in an ECC Division II girls soccer game Friday.
The Panthers (6-2-1, 2-1 Division II) have won three straight.
Stonington made it 2-1 on a goal by Carleigh O'Keefe off an assist from Iliana Rashleigh in the 63rd minute, but that would be all the scoring for the Bears (5-3, 0-2).
"They were pretty athletic, had good team chemistry and definitely put us under a lot of pressure. They're strong going forward," Stonington coach Jen Solomon said.
"We didn't finish," she added. "We had a lot of chances in the first half, especially early, and we didn't finish and that changed the game a little bit. Coming off a long week, a long bus trip, you've just gotta finish those chances."
The game was the third this week for the Bears.
Stonington outshot Plainfield, 8-7. The Panthers had a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Stonington next plays at NFA on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
