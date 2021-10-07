STONINGTON — Bacon Academy scored in overtime and topped Stonington High, 3-2, in an ECC Division II girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Stonington (7-3, 0-3 ECC Division II) tied the game with three minutes left in regulation when Leah Costa converted a through ball from Maya Terwilliger.
But Bacon (6-3-1, 2-2) scored in overtime to earn the victory.
"We played well but we have to increase out competitiveness and play for a full 80 minutes," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "They were a physical, very direct team."
Terwilliger scored the other Stonington goal and Iliana Rashleigh had the assist.
Stonington goalie Kelsea Anderson made six saves. Stonington next hosts Killingly on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
