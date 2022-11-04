STONINGTON — Stonington High is the No. 1 seed in the Class M girls soccer tournament and has received a bye in the first round.
Stonington will host No. 16 Sacred Heart Academy (9-6-1) or No. 17 Granby (9-6-1) on Thursday in a second-round game tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. Those two teams play on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Seedings are based on regular-season records. Stonington finished 15-1 during the regular and is now 16-2 after the ECC Division I tournament, including an overtime loss to Woodstock in the championship game.
— Keith Kimberlin
