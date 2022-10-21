WATERFORD — Carly Constantine scored two goals, Maya Terwilliger had two assists and Stonington High withstood a late challenge from Waterford to beat the Lancers, 3-2, in an ECC Division II girls soccer game Friday night.
The two teams were tied 1-1 at the half. But Stonington took the lead when Terwilliger, who also had an assist, scored seven minutes into the second half. Constantine made it 3-1, scoring her team-leading 14 goal of the season with 19 minutes left in the game.
But Waterford scored with 1:30 left and had another good opportunity to tie it in the final seconds, Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said.
"It was a really good challenge for us. They definitely took it to us, but we competed," Solomon said.
Both teams had five shots on goal.
Waterford dropped to 6-7-1, 2-4-1 Division II with the loss. Stonington (14-1, 8-0) will take a 13-game winning streak into its regular-season finale on Thursday when it hosts Fitch at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
