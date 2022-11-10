STONINGTON — This game had danger written all over it before the first ball was even touched.
But Stonington High's girls soccer players and their coach knew it would be like this.
They were ready and it took everything they had, but the top-seeded Bears emerged with a victory against No. 16 Sacred Heart Academy in a Class M second-round game that took two rounds of penalty kicks to complete.
Stonington (17-2) outscored the Sharks, 8-7, in the penalty kick shootout after the contest was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.
Stonington goalie Kelsea Anderson's stopped Sacred Heart's final penalty kick of the second round on a ball that came straight to her to end the match. She hardly had to move.
"I took my deep breaths," Anderson said. "When I'm standing on the line, the first place I look is to their eyes to see if there are any signs. I rely on their hips and just go to a side. There was a lot of happiness when the ball came off my gloves."
Stonington's Lily Loughlean, Leah DePerry and Rebecca Bartinki each converted to start the second round of PKs. But each Scared Heart player also scored, leaving the round tied, 7-7.
Both teams missed their next attempts, then Sandra Allen-Fernandez scored to put the Bears ahead 8-7 and set up Anderson's game-clinching save.
Carly Constantine, Sophia Reagan, Maya Terwilliger and Carleigh O'Keefe each scored for Stonington in the first round of five penalty kicks. Sacred Heart had a chance to win the game on their final PK of the first round, but the ball hit the crossbar and bounded away.
Sacred Heart (9-7-1) came into the game seeded 16th, but it was a deceptive seeding. The Sharks had a loss and a tie against Cheshire (Class LL, 15-0-1), two losses to Daniel Hand (Class L, 13-2-1) and two losses to Mercy (Class M, 13-2-1).
"We were ready. The girls knew [what to expect]," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "I think the girls finally believe that they are just as good, if not better, than these teams. Our girls stepped up to the challenge. They really rose to the occasion."
Anderson said the Bears didn't put a lot of stock in the seedings. After all, it's the state tournament.
"We didn't underestimate them. We did our research and played to our strengths," she said.
Stonington broke a 1-1 tie with 18:03 remaining in the game.
Constantine was able to outmuscle a Sacred Heart player for the ball near midfield. She carried it a few strides and played it ahead to Carleigh O'Keefe.
"My sister had the ball at the top [of the 18-yard box]," freshman Finn O'Keefe said, "and she was able to free herself up and she drew the defenders toward her and that opened me right up. She slipped the ball to me and I put it in."
The go-ahead goal was O'Keefe's ninth of the season.
As the game approached the end of regulation, the Bears were clearing balls down the field in an effort to run out the clock, and it appeared victory was at hand.
But Sacred Heart had one final push. Freshman Maya Collins, who gave the Bears fits all day with her foot skills and speed, carried the ball down the left side. She played a ball across the field to Juliana Garcia, another quality player for the Sharks, who headed in the ball with 32 seconds remaining to tie the game. It was a textbook goal.
In its previous outing, Stonington had lost the ECC Division I title game in sudden-death overtime on an own goal against Woodstock, just its second loss of the season.
Certainly thoughts of the setback had to be on Stonington's minds.
"It was definitely a little bit upsetting," Finn O'Keefe said. "But we took that anger and used it. We weren't letting it end that away again. We weren't going let that ECC final define us. We went out there and gave it our all."
Constantine said the late Sacred Heart goal was disappointing because the Bears were controlling possession.
"It felt like the ECC finals, but we weren't going to let that happen again," Constanine said.
Solomon said she wasn't concerned about a letdown by her team.
"The group is very competitive. They believe in themselves and each other. I thought my girls stepped up to the challenge very well," Solomon said.
With 7:37 to go in the second 10-minute overtime period, Stonington's Loughlean put a hard shot on goal that hit off the goalie's hands and the post, but could not find the back of the net.
With 1:27 left in the second OT, Constantine was able to create some space to get off a shot at the 18 that also hit the post.
Constantine tied the game in the first half, scoring with 12:19 left. A blast from Loughlean hit off the Sacred Heart goalie's legs, and the goalie saved an attempt by Constantine on the rebound. But she couldn't stop a second shot by her. It was Constantine's 18 goals of the season.
It was the first state tournament win for every Stonington player.
"I have never made it past the first game of states my entire career in high school," Constantine, a senior, said. "It just feels amazing."
Stonington hosts No. 8 Watertown (13-4-1) in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. Watertown beating Sheehan, 1-0, on Thursday.
