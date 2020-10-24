WATERFORD — Vanessa Benjamin scored the game's only goal and Stonington High topped Waterford, 1-0, in a girls soccer game on Saturday morning.
Benjamin headed in a corner kick from Rachel Sabbadini in the first half.
"It was a great play," Stonington coach Jen Solomon said. "Rachel was dangerous with the corner kicks today. I'm surprised we didn't capitalize more on those opportunities. The defensive group played very well. In the first half, we had a lot of chances. In the second half, we didn't create as many and their keeper made saves."
Stonington finished with nine shots; Waterford, two. The Bears had five corner kicks, and the Lancers did not have any.
Waterford dropped to 3-2-1 with the setback. Stonington (5-1-1) next travels to New London on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
