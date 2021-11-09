091121 SPT SHS v WHS Piver soccer hh 80997.JPG

Stonington girls soccer | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

WESTON, Conn. — Stonington High's girls soccer season came to an end Monday with a loss to Weston, 2-0, in the first round of the Class M girls soccer tournament.

No. 5 Weston (12-1-4) moves to the second round where it will host No. 12 Windham on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

No. 28 Stonington finished the season 6-10-1.

— Keith Kimberlin

