STONINGTON — Watertown scored the game's only goal in the first half and defeated Stonington High, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the Class M girls soccer tournament on Saturday.
The loss ended a fine season for the Bears, who finished 17-3, including 15-game winning streak, and earned the top seed in the Class M tournament.
No. 8 Watertown (14-4-1) advanced to the semifinals where it will face No. 13 Northwest Catholic, a 6-0 winner against No. 12 Cromwell, on Saturday. The date of the semifinal game has not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
