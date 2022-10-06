EAST LYME — Stonington High scored an own goal in the last two minutes and edged East Lyme, 4-3, in a ECC out-of-division girls soccer game on Thursday night.
Finn O'Keefe took a shot from just outside the 18 with 1:53 remaining. It deflected off an East Lyme player and went into the net for the deciding goal.
The game was tied 2-2 at the half. Stonington took a 3-2 lead in the second half, but East Lyme tied it at 3 with about 11 minutes remaining.
Stonington has won seven straight games. The Bears had shut out their previous five opponents before Thursday.
"We had the better of the play in the second half. We became more composed and began to connect more throughout layers," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "It was a very good win, a great team win. Everyone worked and competed. It was definitely a competitive game."
Carly Constantine, Maya Terwilliger and Sofia Reagan also scored for the Bears.
East Lyme dropped to 5-4. Stonington (8-1) next travels to Fitch on Tuesday for 3:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
