STONINGTON — East Lyme took a two-goal halftime lead and went on to defeat the Stonington High girls soccer team, 3-0, in an ECC out-of-division game Friday, the regular-season finale for both teams.
Bears coach Jennifer Solomon said the game was a story of two halves.
"We came out and didn't compete like we could in the first half, but in the second half we competed so much better. We had the better of the attack. It's just unfortunate we didn't score any goals," she said, adding that the Bears had a goal called back.
"We definitely came to play in the second half."
The Vikings finished with edges in shots, 11-9, and corner kicks, 4-3, over the Bears (6-9-1).
The Vikes (14-2) went unbeaten against ECC competition this season, going 12-0. Their two losses came to Shoreline Conference teams Old Lyme and Morgan.
Stonington next awaits pairings for the state tournament.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.