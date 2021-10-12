KILLINGLY — Stonington High scored two goals in the final eight minutes to tie the game, but lost to Killingly, 3-2, in overtime in an ECC Division II girls soccer game on Tuesday.
Stonington's Maya Terwilliger scored with 11 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Terwilliger dribbled through a pair of defenders and scored from about 10 yards away.
Killingly scored in the first two minutes of overtime for the win.
"The girls played phenomenal," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "It was a complete and total team effort. We battled."
Corinne Steeno scored Stonington's first goal with about eight minutes remaining. Leah Costa and Ladleigh Hargus were credited with an assist on the goal.
Killingly, which also beat Stonington on Saturday, improved to 8-4, 3-2 ECC Division II. Stonington (7-5, 0-5) next travels to Waterford on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
