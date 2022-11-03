EAST LYME — It was like a drama-filled action movie that culminated with a disappointing ending.
In a championship girls soccer game full of highly skilled offensive prowess, tenacious tackling and overall excitement, the Stonington High vs. Woodstock ECC Division I tournament final delivered the most anticlimactic of conclusions.
Anyone looking for a fantastic finish — say, Lyman Memorial's 2-1 win over Plainfield in the ECC Division II final that included a tiebreaking goal in the last 37 seconds — was in for a letdown Thursday night at East Lyme. Woodstock prevailed just over two minutes into sudden-death overtime when a crossing pass hit a Stonington defender's leg and caromed into the Bears net for an own goal and a 3-2 Woodstock victory.
"It's a tough way to end what was a fantastic game by both teams," Woodstock coach Dennis Snelling said. "There was high-level action and technical soccer tonight. It's a tough way to end but a tougher way to lose."
The second-seeded Centaurs (12-4-2) lost to Stonington, 7-1, in the season opener for both teams but are clearly a different squad with Division I recruit Grace Gelhaus operating at full strength.
The left-footed Gelhaus, who's headed to Elon University in North Carolina next year, was technically brilliant with her footwork, faking out Bears defenders with her dribbling, accurate with her passing and deadly with her shots. Three minutes into the game, she collected a rebound and slammed a shot into an open net from 8 yards out for a 1-0 Woodstock lead.
The back-and-forth action in the first few minutes actually exceeded the entire 80 minutes of ECC Division I boys soccer highlights the previous night.
Top-seeded Stonington (16-2, ranked second in the Class M/S state poll) tied the game 90 seconds after Gelhaus' goal. Sofia Regan pushed a pass back to Maya Terwilliger, who one-timed a 28-yard blast over Woodstock goalie Rebecca Nazer and just under the crossbar for a goal.
Woodstock, employing a physical, tackling style along with Gelhaus's dribbling wizardry, pressured Stonington heavily in the first half, holding a 13-7 advantage in shots. The Centaurs had a goal waved off by an offside call. Gelhaus had a couple of good opportunities foiled by Bears goalie Kelsea Anderson, who also tapped a couple of dangerous Woodstock free kicks from long range over the crossbar.
Possession-wise, the Centaurs had an edge in play. But when Terwilliger collected a rebound and completed a short burst up the middle with a left-footed, 25-yard shot for a goal, Stonington led 2-1 with 1:43 left — an edge it kept for 20-plus minutes.
Early in the second half, Bears fullback Lilly Loughlean cleared the ball from the goal-line with Anderson yards away from the goal. The Bears started to gain territorial edge and utilize possession passing. But with 20:50 left in regulation, freshman Gabrielle Brown gathered a bouncing ball and chipped a 15-yard high shot over Anderson for a 2-2 tie.
Woodstock nearly scored again, but Anderson rushed out and beat Juliet Allard to the ball 15 yards away in a 1 v 1 situation with 13:40 left.
Stonington freshman Gianna Terranova made a midfield steal and run, sending a drive off the left post with 4:31 left in regulation. Carleigh O'Keefe sent a shot from 15 yards out in the middle to the left post, where Centaurs keeper Rebecca Nazer was forced to make a diving save with 1:20 to go.
Any suspense regarding which star player, Gelhaus or Terwilliger, would rise in overtime was quickly erased. Leah Costa took a feed from Gelhaus, sprinted up the right side and sent a strong cross to the middle. There was no Centaurs teammate in sight but it didn't matter. The ball hit off Stonington and went into the net past a defenseless Anderson.
Stonington, which had a 15-game winning streak snapped, heads into next week's Class M state tournament as a potential No. 1 seed.
Gelhaus, an All-State pick as a sophomore and junior, was named ECC Division I tournament most outstanding player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.