WATERFORD — Carly Constantine and Bela deCastro each scored a goal as Stonington High shut out Waterford, 2-0, in an ECC Division II girls soccer game on Saturday.
Stonington (6-1, 4-0 ECC Division II) scored both its goals in the first half. Iliana Rashleigh and Finn O'Keefe had assists on the goals.
"In the first half, it was more of a midfield battle. In the second half, they were pressing and taking some shots from further away," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "We created some chances in the second half, but didn't have as many great moments. The girls are getting better each game."
Goalkeeper Kelsea Anderson made five saves to notch the shutout.
Waterford fell to 3-2-1, 0-2-1. Stonington next hosts New London on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
