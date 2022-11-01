STONINGTON — Carleigh O'Keefe scored on a penalty kick in the first half, Carly Constantine scored on a breakaway in the second half and Stonington High defeated Ledyard, 2-0, in the semifinals of the ECC Division I girls soccer tournament on Tuesday.
The victory was the 14th straight for the Bears (16-1, ranked No. 2 in the Class M/S state poll).
"Ledyard's style disrupted our play a little bit, but we definitely had our moments and definitely had more of the possession," Stonington coach Jen Solomon said. "We had good chances. We just didn't finish them."
The top-seeded Bears outshot the No. 4 Colonels, 19-5. The Colonels (10-6-1) had more corner kicks, 6-1. Stonington keeper Kelsea Anderson made four saves.
Stonington will face second-seeded Woodstock Academy in the final, which is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. at East Lyme High. In Tuesday's other semifinal, Woodstock beat No. 3 Bacon Academy in penalty kicks, 5-4, after the two played to a 0-0 tie.
The Bears routed Woodstock, 7-1, in the season opener for both teams on Sept. 8. The Centaurs went just 3-4-1 through their first eight games, but finished the regular season riding an eight-game unbeaten streak (7-0-1) and stand at 11-4-2 after defeating Bacon.
"We have some things to work on after today, but it's going to be a good matchup," Solomon said. "It's going to be a battle."
— Ken Sorensen
