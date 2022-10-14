LEDYARD — Carly Constantine scored a goal and assisted on another as Stonington High shut out Ledyard, 3-0, in an ECC Division II girls soccer game Friday.
Constantine leads the team in goals with 11. Finn O'Keefe and Maya Terwilliger scored the other Stonington goals. Lily Loughlean had an assist. O'Keefe has eight goals.
Stonington outshot Ledyard, 16-3.
"We had great possession, dominated play and dominated the ball," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "It was a great team performance. We looked really good considering it was our third game in four days."
Ledyard (7-3-1, 2-3-1 Division II) had a three-game winning streak snapped. Two of its three losses have come against Stonington.
The Bears have won 10 straight and stand at 11-1, 6-0. They next host NFA on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
