STONINGTON - Maya Terrwilliger scored two goals as the Stonington girls soccer team won the consolation game of the Josh Piver Tournament with a 6-0 victory Saturday over Fitch.
Iliana Rashleigh added a goal and assist for the Bears (2-1-2) while Ladleigh Hargus, Finnella O'Keefe and Kinsley Mansfield also scored goals.
Kate Holvek also had an assist and Payton Stone recorded the shutout in goal.
Fitch (0-2) has been outscored 13-0 in its two games this season.
On Friday, Stone made three saves, including one with 1:30 left in regulation, as Stonington played to a scoreless draw with Woodstock Academy (2-0-1) at the Bentley Sports Complex in the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I opener for both teams.
The Bears held a 13-5 edge in shots.
Stonington visits Norwich Free Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a Division I game.
- Rich Zalusky
